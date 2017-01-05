Sen Idris and the politics of delusion

Share This





















By Emmanuel K. Bulus

During the cold war era when world acclaimed super powers, the United States and the Soviet Union, were involved in a contest for supremacy of ideas, ideology, culture and technology, it was the usual practice for spies to be planted in the other rival country’s strategic institutions and establishments in order to garner information that could prove useful in the promulgated contest for superiority.

In this regard, the double agents were also useful as they seem acted as defectors from the other rival camp when in actual reality, they were still working for their native countries and after they have been involved in various acts of sabotage, subversion and subterfuge, they would flee the country they defected to in order to return to their original homeland.

In essence, the double agents’ scenario can still and equally be applied to the murky world of politics which many regard as both deceitful and treacherous with a lot of backstabbing and betrayals that go with it, while some were sitting on a fence and they could either be traitors or cowards. Therefore, when some influential and not so influential politicians defect to the rival party, some questions need to be raised as to the sincerity and durability of such a defection, it seems or is it an attempt to enter the rival camp in order to sow confusion or disarray for the benefit of the defectors and their cohorts or perpetuate a selfish agenda.

But these questions appear pertinent when considering the recent defection of Senator Idris Umar, former Minister of Transport, who had decamped from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC). Sen. Umar was one-term member and two-term senator representing Gombe Central in Gombe State. He was a PDP making as the party had politically established him and gave him platform to grow and congregate his political chance which he’d overwhelmingly enjoyed.

Therefore, feasting eyes at the influential positions both elected and appointive held by Sen. Idris Umar on the platform of the PDP and his closeness to former President Goodluck Jonathan and erstwhile First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, one would be hard pressed to conclude that the Gombe born politico’s defection is actually a real deal and not an ambitious sleight of hand meant to hoodwink the APC establishment in the long run.

For one, Senator Idris Umar was not just like any PDP politician or minister but a very influential one in the Jonathan cabinet, he belonged to the inner caucus that ultimately decided key policy decisions affecting both the party and the country as a whole. While as minister of transport, he was in charge of a strategic and highly pivotal ministry that had a huge budget meaning that in this day and age, he has been seen by many as the sources where a huge chunk of funds is deliver to the PDP war chest and also influence the siting of key projects that would attract voter sympathy and loyalty in the areas they were sited.

On the same vein, Senator Umar was a close confidant of Dame Patience Jonathan and he have been alleged to had a fruitful relationship which involved a lot of contracts and patronage given to protégées and cronies of the former first lady in exchange for his, Umar’s continued relevance in the nation’s power precincts. In effect, Senator Idris Umar was a super minister with influence, patronage and connections running through the whole gamut of the Jonathan administration and the Peoples Democratic Party. He had gained a lot both materially and politically as a member of the PDP having served three terms in the National Assembly both as House of Representative member and Senator even chairing the pivotal Senate Committee on Air Force where he could influence the do’s and don’ts in the nation’s related industry and knowing the savvy and quick-witted nature of Senator Idris Umar, there is no doubt that he exploited this crucial position to the fullest for the benefit of his family, friends and political acolytes.

Therefore, the question must be repeated, can a man who benefitted and profited so immensely from his membership of a political party so quickly erase such a lucrative past from his memory and jump ship to another party or is such defection only meant to be a temporary palliative while exploring other more beneficial political pursuits? Indeed, Senator Idris Umar’s defection scenario all the more becomes suspicious when media reports have revealed that he had a secret meeting with his former boss, Dr. Jonathan in London some days before his controversial defection to the APC. Certainly, Senator Umar and Jonathan must have discussed and agreed on the impending defection to the APC given their closeness and it is possible that the latter must have given Senator Idris Umar his blessing or tacit approval to go full steam ahead or to act a script drafted by Jonathan. If such an approval was given, then it is actually possible that Senator Idris Umar has jumped into the APC on a mission of subversion and sabotage given his past hatred and tactics of official oppression deployed against APC members in Gombe State.

Indeed, Senator Idris Umar’s strange cross-carpeting is viewed with a lot of suspicion by APC party members both within and outside Gombe State and given the circumstances surrounding it and Senator Umar’s long, entwined and fruitful romance with the PDP, it behooves the APC national leadership to treat the defection with a lot of caution while using a long spoon to dine with the ever ambitious and rather opportunistic erstwhile transport minister. He who has ears let him hear.

Emmanuel wrote from Abuja

