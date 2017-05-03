Senate Committee indicts Babachir over Northeast contract scam

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

The suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir David Lawal, has been indicted over alleged fraudulent contracts awards for rehabilitation by the Senate’s ad- hoc committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the Northeast.

The committee consequently recommended for prosecution of Babachir and others involved in the alleged fraud by relevant anti –graft agencies.

Indictment of the suspended SGF is contained in the final report laid before the Senate by the Committee Chairman, Senator Shehu Sani , (APC Kaduna Central) yesterday and billed for consideration and adoption today.

Specifically the committee in the 45-page report exclusively obtained by our reporter stated in one of its recommendations that “:the suspended SGF is still the sole signatory to the multiple bank accounts of Rholavision Engineering Limited personally owned by him as glaringly shown through his Bank Verification Number (BVN) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The committee submitted that its investigation revealed that Babachir, through his company, cornered many of the contracts awarded by the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

The Senate had in December last year on the strength of interim report of the committee, called for sacking of Babachir from office by President Buhari who however in a letter forwarded to the Senate in January this year, gave the SGF clean bill of health on the alleged fraud.

But the matter took a new twist for the SGF penultimate week when the President announced his suspension from office along with Director General of NIA, Ayodele Oke.

While Babachir’s suspension was hinged on alleged contract scam carried out through PINE, which that of Oke was hinged on $43million loot uncovered by operatives of EFCC in Lagos claimed by NIA