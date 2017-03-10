Senate orders Customs boss to appear in uniform

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

The Senate, yesterday ordered the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hammed Ali (retd), to appear before it on Wednesday in Customs uniform, depicting his rank as Comptroller- General to explain why the agency was insisting on implementing its proposed plan on import duty collection on vehicles from motorists.

The Senate had, on Tuesday, through a point of order raised by its Deputy Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi South), passed a resolution restraining the Customs from implementing its planned policy of collecting Import Duties on vehicles already in the hands of end users, which according to the upper chamber, was unacceptable to the ordinary Nigerians.

A resolution the revenue generating agency ignored through its declaration on Wednesday that it would go ahead with the implementation of the new policy.

Acting Public Relations Officer of Customs, Joseph Attah, said as widely reported in the national dailies yesterday that “Customs will still forge ahead with the planned policy from April 12, this year, after the one-month grace given to all affected vehicle owners to pay for import duty in the absence of required particulars to that effect.”

Irked by the Customs’ intransigence on the policy, the Senate through a motion moved by Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West), ordered the Customs boss, Hammed Ali, to appear before it next week, for the needed explanations on the agency’s stance on the planned policy.

It stressed in the resolution that Ali must appear before it in Customs uniform depicting the rank of Comptroller-General since there was no law stopping him from doing so as a former military officer.

Melaye, in his motion, urged the Senate not to take it lightly with the embattled Customs boss over the planned policy and his refusal to wear Customs uniform since August 2015, when he was appointed.

“Mr. President, democracy is standing on three legs; one of the most important leg of democracy is the legislature and Nigerian Customs cannot function without the National Assembly because they cannot spend or survive without appropriations and oversight and if this senate one of the most vibrant senate in the history in this country we take a resolution and an agency of government will have the temerity, will have the guts, will have the strength to blatantly disregard the entire institution of the Nigerian Senate. It is a very dark day for democracy”.

In his remarks, after the resolution, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the session, said the summoning of the Customs boss was in order on account of the anti-people policy Customs under him was hell bent in enforcing and perceived impunities being carried out by him.

“Part of our responsibilities as parliamentarians is to maintain peace and anything that will cause the breach of the peace it is then our responsibility to ensure that we stem it. The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), when he appeared before us recently identified impunity as one of our major problems in this country. So, while we fight corruption we must also in equal measures fight impunity.