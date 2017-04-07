Senate orders release of N15bn amnesty funds

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

To prevent resurgent of militancy in the Niger Delta region due to the financial challenges facing the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), the Senate yesterday directed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, to release the balance of N15 billion meant to fund the programme.

This was as it mandated its Committee on Niger Delta to investigate the circumstances leading to funding constraints besetting the PAP with a view to avoiding re-occurrence of agitations and militancy in the region just as it ordered the committee to investigate how certain individuals who are not indigenes of Abia and Akwa Ibom states found their names included as beneficiaries of the programme.

These were fallouts of a motion sponsored to that effect by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP, Delta North).

Nwaoboshi, in his lead debate on the motion titled: “Monumental challenges facing the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) due to paucity of funds,” said the programme was in dire need of funds and “it is absolutely necessary to release the balance sum of N15 billion in the 2016 Appropriation Act so as to provide funds for its smooth running.”

He noted that funds appropriated for the programme had been depreciating steadily, leading to adverse impact on the operations of the programme as according to him, “tension is already building up in the Niger Delta region.”

He expressed worry that 30, 000 beneficiaries of N65, 000 monthly allowance are being owed five months in arrears while N1, 873, 044, 700 in addition to the backlog of unpaid in-training allowance amounting to N830, 500 are the debts on the education programme (onshore) owing universities in the country.

“If the planned protest by students in United Kingdom to the Nigerian High Commission is carried out over the non-payment of tuition fees and allowances, it would bring Nigeria to ridicule and opprobrium before the comity of nations.”

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said the N35 billion supplementary budget was approved by the upper legislative chamber to address the financial challenges faced by the amnesty office and to ensure peace in the Niger Delta region.