Senate probes N130bn donor funds for IDPs

Councillor, 4 others arrested

By Ezrel Tabiowo and Chizoba Ogbeche, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday resolved to probe N130 billion donor funds by international bodies, to NGOs in Nigeria for the purpose of funding humanitarian relief exercises in the North-east.

This was just as the upper chamber mandated its committee on Special Duties to initiate the process of synergising between United Nations, donor agencies, NGOs, Federal, State and Local Governments, to ensure effective coordination of the humanitarian response for the benefit of the displaced persons and victims of the insurgency in the North-east and report back in two weeks.

The resolutions were reached sequel to consideration of a motion titled: “The State of Humanitarian Relief Effort in the North-east amidst high-level of funding so far,” sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South).

Ndume, in his motion, noted that the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), reported that over $426 million had been received as at December 2016, an amount equivalent to about N130 billion.

According to him, the amount represents over 73 per cent increase in donor funding for humanitarian response in the North-east.

He said, “Although an estimated N36 billion worth of funding for food security has been reportedly donated towards alleviating the food security problem in the North-east, however, malnutrition has reached extreme levels in parts of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states.”

He disclosed that up to seven million people in the North-east were in dire need of humanitarian assistance; 2.5 million children malnourished in the three states, and one million children in need of access to school.”

Ndume observed that though over N5.7 billion has been donated to help the region deal with sanitation issues; health needs remain extreme with many people already in critical health conditions and high prevalence of severe morbidity and mortality.

He added that lack of basic shelter, water, latrines and shower facilities which is a clear harbinger of communicable diseases, including cholera, “and this exacerbates malnutrition among children under five years old, which remains a major health hazard.”

The lawmaker said the United Nations, IRC, international donor agencies, non-governmental agencies like PCNI, NEMA refugees commission, Borno state government, have all been operating in some of the affected areas, spending colossal sums of money without visible synergy, coordination or engagement between the agencies and local authorities.

In his contribution, Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), lamented that a handful of individuals, some of whom he said, were public officials, had taken advantage of the humanitarian crisis in the crisis-ridden region to make huge monetary gains for themselves.

He noted that the lingering humanitarian crisis in the region persists as a result of lack of sincerity on the path of those charged with the responsibility of addressing the problems identified, particularly at IDP camps. He said: “The humanitarian crisis has turned into humanitarian industry where a few persons cash in on the unfortunate situation of others to enrich themselves. Some government officials have awarded contracts to families and friends.

“I think the problem in the North-east responsible for the humanitarian crisis is not about the insufficiency of money, but lack of sincerity to address the problems by those in charge.”

On his part, Senator Ibn Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi South), said, for parliamentary interventions to be impactful, the National Assembly should be extremely careful when finding a way to coordinate humanitarian funds, in a way to solve long and short term problems likely to arise.

Meanwhile, a Supervisory Councillor for Agriculture in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno state, Umar Ibrahim and four others, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged diversion of 300 bags of rice donated by Danish Refugee Council (DRC), a Non-Governmental Organisation to the Internally Displayed Persons ( IDPs) in the area.

A statement by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, yesterday in Abuja, said the commission’s Maiduguri office arrested the suspects following intelligence report.

He said others arrested along with the councillor are: Bulama Ali Zangebe, Modu Bulama, Halilu Abdullahi and Abacha Ali.

According to some of the suspects, the Caretaker Chairman of Mafa Local Government, Shettima Lawan Maina, allegedly instructed the sale of the rice to the duo of Alhaji Lawan Ibrahim of Bolori Stores and Umar Salisu, at the rate of N8,500 per bag.

He said, Maina and two other suspects are still at large.

