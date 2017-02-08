Senate screens 23 non-career ambassador-nominees

Share This





















By Ezrel Tabiowo

Abuja

Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs yesterday began the screening of the 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, while presenting the nominees to the committee on behalf of the President, commended the panel for its show of commitment to its duties.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Munsurat Sunmonu, while welcoming the nominees and the Presidential Aide to the exercise, said the Senate would continue to support the Presidency in addressing sensitive issues that had to do with the country and her citizens.

She said the appointment of Ambassadorial and other key appointments cannot be effective without the confirmation of the Senate as provided by the law.

The committee, during screening of the nominees, asked questions on foreign policies, affairs and international relations.

The nominees were given time to analyse their experiences during their stint in public and private service.

One of the nominees, a former Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Mr. Baba Ahmed Jida, said challenges faced by envoys ranged from language to policies of different countries.

He said when reappointed, he would harness and align with programmes and policies of country posted to, to ensure peace and tranquility.

Another nominee, Hon. Justice George Adesola Oguntade, a retired Supreme Court Justice, promised to explore all means within his disposal to ensure Investors patronised Nigeria.

Those screened and cleared were Mr. Goni Modu Zanna Bura, Yobe; Yusuf Maitama – Bauchi; Ahmed Ibeto, Niger; Hon. Kabiru Umah, Sokoto; Dr (Hon.) Etubom Nya E. Asuquo, Cross River; Baba Ahmed Jida, Borono; Alhaji Garba Gajam, and Capt Baba Mohammed Mairiga, Zamfara; Christopher J. N. Okeke, Anambra; Mr. Jonah M. Odo, Ebonyi; Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, Kaduna, among others.

