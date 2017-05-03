Senate screens two ministerial nominees today

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

The Senate will today screen two ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari several weeks ago.

Senate President Bukola Saraki made the announcement yesterday by urging senators to be present at today’s plenary.

“The two ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate for needed screening and confirmation will be before us tomorrow (today). All senators are please requested to be present at the session,” he said.

President Buhari had, on March 29, this year, forwarded the names of Stephen Ocheni (Kogi state) and Suleiman Zanna Hassan (Gombe state), to the Senate for confirmation as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

While Ocheni replaces James Ocholi, former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, who died in an auto-crash in 2016, Hassan takes over from Amina Mohammed who resigned as Minister of Environment to assume office as Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

Also, yesterday, the Senate referred the President’s request on three non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The committee chaired by Monsurat Sunmonu is expected to report back in two weeks.

The would-be envoys are: Sylvanus Nsofor (Imo state), Joseph Iji (Ondo state) and retired Yusuf Hinna (Gombe).