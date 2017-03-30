Senate suspends Ndume for 6 months, others kick

By Ezrel Tabiowo

Abuja

Aftermath of probe into the forgery scandal involving the Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Senator Dino Melaye, yesterday, provoked dire consequences with the upper chamber slamming on the immediate-past Leader of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, a six-month suspension.

The decision to suspend the lawmaker, who was ousted over two months ago, was reached on the floor, yesterday, following consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, recommended that Ndume be suspended for 181 legislative calendar days, one which translates to about one year.

Anyanwu said: “This story was cooked up with the intent to embarrass the Senate President, the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly. The complainant did not conduct due diligence before bringing the matter to the floor of the Senate.

“As a former Senate Leader and a ranking senator, he was expected to have weighed the consequences, of the allegation and carefully investigated it before presenting it.

Having failed to cross-check facts before presentation at plenary, he could not be said to be a patriotic representative of the Senate, and should be penalised to serve as deterrent to others.

“After due consideration of the matter as revealed by different parties to the case, the committee recommends as follows: that the Senate do suspend Mohammed Ali Ndume for bringing Senator Dino Melaye, his colleague and the institution of the Senate to unbearable disrepute at this time of our national life, when caution, patriotism, careful consideration and diligence should be our watchwords.

“The suspension is with immediate from today, 29th of March, 2017 to last for 181 legislative days.”

But proposing an amendment, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, suggested that the suspension period be reduced to six months, an amendment that was carried by the Senate.

“My colleagues, I want to suggest that we reduce the period of suspension for Ali Ndume. In December, he was the Senate Leader. Let us reduce it for him. I suggest that we reduce it to a period not more than six months,” he said.

The suspension takes immediate effect and will elapse on the 29th of September, 2017.

Ndume was, however, not on the floor of the Senate when the decision was taken by lawmakers.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, did not preside during the consideration of the report. Instead, he excused himself and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, took charge.

Lawmakers, predominantly from the North, who spoke on the issue, kicked against the suspension, opting for the reprimand option.

In their separate remarks, they suggested that Ndume be compelled to tender an apology, failure to take heed, he could be suspended.

Senator Joshua Lidani from Gombe state moved an amendment motion to that effect.

His motion was defeated when it was subjected to a voice vote by Senator Ekweremadu.

The Anyanwu-led Ethics committee also absolved the Senate President Saraki and Melaye of any wrongdoing.

The clean bill of health is sequel to submissions made by the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Garba, that Melaye was a bonafide graduate of the institution.

Saraki was also absolved by Lanre Shittu, who told the committee that he handled the transaction of the bulletproof Range Rover Sport vehicle, valued at about N62.5 million.

Ndume had, last week, called for the investigation of Saraki and Melaye over the face-off with the Comptroller General of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ali (retd), and certificate forgery allegation brought against Melaye.

Efforts by our reporter to reach Senator Ndume for comments proved futile, as he was not in the office; while his mobile phone could not be reached.