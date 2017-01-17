Senate to Buhari: Don’t abandon Jonathan’s projects

Share This





















By Ezrel Tabiowo

Abuja

The Senate has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure continuation and sustenance in policies, programmes and projects of President Goodluck Jonathan and other previous administrations.

Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, made the call yesterday in his opening remarks at an investigative hearing on the abandonment of N8 billion Code of Conduct Bureau Office headquarters, organised by the committee.

According to Melaye, the alarming increase in the number of abandoned projects has become a great concern to well meaning Nigerians who believe such projects should be completed by the various governments that initiated them.

He noted that, “as soon as these programmes and projects are abandoned, new ones are initiated only to be abandoned again by yet another successive government. The process continues while the nation’s resources continue to be wasted.

“It is instructive to state that this is not so with the developed countries. Projects and programmes, as well as policies are sustained. They place nation’s interest above other considerations. This sustainable policy has yielded positive results as these countries have moved from developing to developed world.”

The lawmaker, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, while reminding the present administration of its commitment as an advocate of change, charged the executive arm of government “to right all administrative wrongs championed by past administrations”.

Lamenting the rate at which projects across the country were abandoned by successive governments since 1999, Melaye said, “the Senate was utterly dismayed when it received a motion in respect of the abandonment of N8 billion Code of Conduct Bureau office headquarters projects.”

Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mr. Sam Saba, who came under heat during the hearing, was charged by members of the committee to ensure its completion by pushing for its inclusion in the 2017 budget.

Also speaking, a member of the committee, Senator Francis Alimikhena, who objected to

the procurement of a new office building for CCB, told the Chairman that the abandonment of the initial building project was an indication that it was conceived to fail.

“From the way things were done from the beginning, I think the project was conceived to fail. In 2010, N3 billion was projected for the project, and then the amount was reviewed in 2012 to N8 billion; that is after spending over N1 billion. You decided to dump the contract and procured the same office building for N4.4 billion. Is this not waste?” the lawmaker queried.

On her part, another committee member asked the agency to consider completing the office project initially conceived by mobilising experienced contractors back to site.

The committee also directed the CCB to, within 48 hours; furnish it with documents showing proof of agreement entered into with consultants responsible for valuing the project for construction of its office building.

