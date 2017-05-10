Senate to probe Chevron over alleged $4.9bn tax fraud

Th e Nigerian Senate yesterday said it would institute investigation into $4,926,464,100 tax fraud allegedly committed by Chevron Nigeria Limited. Th e upper legislative chamber resolved to launch investigation into alleged fraud following a petition forwarded by one Dr. George Uboh of Panic Alert Security Systems bothering on tax evasion and other forms of fi nancial scams by the oil company.

Th e petition, which is currently being investigated by Senate Committee on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges, Though the petitioner had indicated interest to withdraw from it chamber, the senate however vowed to continue stating that the petition, which is currently being investigated by Senate Committee on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges, is already before it.

Th e senate insisted that it would be disservice to the nation to allow the allegation to be swept under the carpet for whatever reasons adding that the time for such lackadaisical attitude towards public funds was long gone. Senator Dino Melaye (APC) cautioned that petitioners should be sure of what they were informing the Senate through petitions. However, other senators spoken in support of investigating the allegation stating the amount involved was colossal. Senator Adamu Aliero who pointed out that the magnitude of money involved made it a national interest, urged the red chambers to go ahead with the investigation.

Th e motion enjoyed overwhelming support of the lawmakers. Members of the senate therefore raised suspicions that there might have been an underhand deal and subsequently insisted that they would go ahead with the investigation. In his ruling, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki constituted an ad-hoc Committee to investigate the petition and present its fi ndings to the senate in a fortnight.