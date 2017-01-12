Senate wants ban reversal on land border car importation

Share This





















By Ezrel Tabiowo

Abuja

The Senate yesterday kicked against the federal government’s ban on importation of vehicles through the land borders into the country just as it described the policy as one that could further impoverish Nigerians.

Following consideration of a motion sponsored by Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), the Upper Chamber overwhelmingly rejected the policy and called on the Nigerian Customs Service to immediately suspend further action on an outright ban on the importation of vehicles through the country’s land borders as from 1st January, 2017.

Presiding over plenary yesterday, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the cries of Nigerians and rescind the decision.

Ekweremadu noted that “From the contributions made, it is obvious that the policy is unpopular. We are representatives of the people and the people have spoken through us that they do not want this policy. I think those in government should listen to them.”

The Senate also directed its Committee on Customs and Excise to investigate the circumstances that led to the sudden decision of the Federal Government on the issue of the importation of vehicles through the land borders.

Defending his motion earlier, Jibrin explained that the ban would lead to the loss of about 500,000 jobs by the people engaged in the business of vehicle importation and handling services in the border areas and around the country.

He further argued: “The economy of border villages and towns that depend on the activities of vehicles importation shall be adversely affected to the detriment of all.

“Since the announcement, through the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerians have spoken out, and they still do, that it is not economically expedient to ban the importation of vehicles through our land borders given the ramification of such a policy on the economy.

“The decision was ostensibly premised on the allegation that the importation of vehicles through the land borders no longer holds good prospect for revenue generation because of the large scale evasion of import duties.”

