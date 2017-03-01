Senate wants FG to rename Benin airport after Oba Erediauwa

By Taiye Odewale Abuja

Senate yesterday called on the federal government to rename the federal Airport in Benin City after the late Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Erediauwa, by way of immortalising him.

Th is was sequel to a motion sponsored to that eff ect by Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South) who said the call for renaming the Benin Airport as the Oba Erediauwa Airport was to recognise the selfl ess service of the late frontline traditional ruler to Nigeria “at a time when the services were most important to its existence.

” He listed the achievements of late Oba Erediauwa to include his role in the creation of Edo state from the then Bendel state, a role which he said necessarily made him the Father of Edo state.

He stressed that the late monarch, having served the country in diff erent federal capacities and in keeping with the tradition of immortalizing distinguished Nigerians by naming federal structures after them, the Benin Airport be named after Late Oba Erediauwa