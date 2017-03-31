Senate welcomes Buhari’s peace initiative

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

The Senate yesterday declared that the peace initiative by President Muhammadu Buhari, regarding the brewing feud between the executive and legislative arms of government, was a desirable development.

Commenting on the move in a brief interview with journalists, the Senate Spokesman, Senator Aliyu Saabi Abdullahi, said the move by the executive was a welcome development and that the upper legislative chamber would co-operate with the committee set up by the President for the desired peace to reign.

He said: “The Executive Peace Initiative is a welcome development .We have heard about the initiative by President Muhammadu Buhari in setting up a Presidential Committee on Executive-Legislature Relations to be headed by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

“This initiative is a good step in the right direction. The Senate, in particular, and the National Assembly, in general, is ready to co-operate with the group and work with them to resolve all grey areas standing on the way of smooth working relationship needed to deepen our fledgling democracy and ensure good governance for the benefits of Nigerians.”

He also explained that Senate’s actions were always motivated by the need to entrench democracy and promote good governance.

Abdullahi, however, lamented that it was unfortunate that such actions had been misinterpreted by some persons.

He also decried the tendency by appointees of the President to always resort to use of uncomplimentary remarks against the Senate.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had disclosed on Wednesday that at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by Buhari, had set up a cabinet committee that will proffer a solution to the crisis between the two arms of government was set up by the President.

The Senate had protested against the retention of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission despite the rejection of his nomination by the lawmakers, a development that made it to stand down request of the President for confirmation of recently appointed 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).