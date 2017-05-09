Senate’s myopic politicking

By Ibrahim Haruna Mai Jama’a

One question occupying the minds of Nigerians every day is, “who should I to trust again, when the people that swore to be my representatives conspire against me, holding my country hostage for self-aggrandizement?” For over two years in power, almost all the motions at today’s Red Chamber appear to be a mass of contradictions, full of selfishness and greediness.

During the 2015 campaign struggle, our senators made so many promises to their last word; to serve us, give us care, be our representatives at all times, law abiding, and work hand-in-hand with the President (Muhammadu Buhari) for a better Nigeria and many more you can count.

Surprisingly perhaps, they have forgotten all these. Sad, very sad! To say almost all of the legislators in today’s Red Chamber were favourably elected, irrespective of their statesmanship, integrity, worthiness, manifesto or even political popularity is fair for them.

This, of course, favours incompetent and submissive people to join the league of our senators. And now making some gullible Nigerians feel that the current administration has deserted the positive change it advocated.

The major achievements of today’s Red Chamber are making the Saraki’s trial at CCT unending, simultaneous rejection and non-confirmation EFCC Chairman and forcing Customs boss to appear in Nigeria Customs Service uniform before them. Bravo! With no doubt, they will squeeze their small and shameless faces at the end, because all their missions will fail, Insha Allah. Magu will continue be the EFCC Chairman, Ali will remain a Nigeria Customs Service comptroller general without wearing uniform.

Today’s Red Chamber is another government of its own, which wields great power, complete with Saraki’s ineptitude, high-handedness and double-standard with a great temptation to prosecute and or destroy anybody that stands on his way.

The chamber, of course, has become Saraki’s courtroom, full of self-centered and high-handed law-makers, where our finest men are prosecuted whom Saraki or a small circle of his political actors (the likes of Senator Dino Melaye) thinks will foreshadow his political career.

The Red Chamber brouhaha on Hamid Ali and Ibrahim Magu are enough to justify the self-satisfied and myopic politics of our law-makers. The daydreams continue to flow in my mind endlessly, making my heart to tremble and my memory fade like a broken record! I always say; have our law-makers forgotten what we have voted them for? Because I fail to understand what benefit a common man will get if Hamid Ali wears his Customs uniform? As a common man I find it difficult to comprehend neither the benefit nor the detriment of wearing a uniform by a Customs boss.

I did a small digging to realize that the Magu Vs Senate non-confirmation saga is greediness, fraudulent and profligacy of our senators, which has become a laughing matter to many Nigerians. Whoever read about the non-confirmation of Magu by the Senate, they don’t need to read the second opinion to understand the whole idea behind the Senate’s conspiracy theory (of helping corruption to fight back).

The fact is that most of the law-makers of today’s Red Chamber are ex-high-profile officials before becoming senators, who forgot to clean up their blunders at their injury time. And now they are doing everything within and outside their jurisdiction to cover their fraudulent tracks. Nothing more!

It is a heartbreaking to say, but it is true; we live in a country full of inept and incompetent law-makers almost everywhere and not in control; a country where hunger and unemployment occupy each street of our cities. This is a country where over 70 percent of its population lives below $1 per day, a country where social amenities, access to education and food sufficiency are few among the major challenges to lower class.

And yet, the people of today’s Red Chamber keep sabotaging the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari of making our life better for the common man. They intentionally give vent to the anger and pain of everyday Nigerian. And so to say, they are always good in moving a motion that will favour their status at all cost. This makes Nigerians to start thinking if the socioeconomic variables of democratic system as propagated by scholars are not folktale and a super-story.

In both the developed and the developing countries, politicians threaten their counterparts with their political career. But in Nigeria, the story is totally different, our senators, under the leadership of Bukola Saraki, are threatening their counterparts (President Buhari and other well-meaning politicians) by disrupting our lives and holding us hostage.

Unfortunately for them, they will never get the ransom they are demanding. What they want is for President Buhari to refrain from his core principles of fighting corruption and bow before them. This is so mainly because their political inclination is full of ignorance, meanness, malevolence and lack of motivational actions of good leadership.

This, of course, explains why they show a complete lack of concern to everyday Nigerian. And I believe, there will be an inevitable returning match come 2019, when we will join the league of President Buhari again and wage war against the enemies of progress of our dear country, Nigeria, to the last of our men!

MaiJamaa wrote from the Department of Civil Engineering, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. iharunam@gmail.com; +2348060837627