‘Senate’s refusal to confirm Magu, plot to frustrate Buhari’s govt’

By Baba Yusuf

Abuja

A group, Network of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria, has said that the refusal by the Senate to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was “a plot to frustrate President Muhamnadu Buhari’s government.”

It stated this yesterday and condemned the action of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, describing it as “another item in their kitty to further slow down the system.”

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Kalu Victor and its National Secretary, Engr. Mukhtar M. Joda, berated the “desire of the Nigeria Senate to engage the executive arm of government in an untidy sabotage and blackmail at this time when the 2017 Appropriation Bill presented to them by President Buhari is still suffering grave set back to earn their approval.”

The statement read in part: “The refusal of the Nigeria Senate to confirm Mr. Magu as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is condemnable as it is, yet, another item in their nefarious kitty to further slow down the system and create frustrations for the Muhammadu Buhari led government.

“We condemn in totality the desire of the Nigeria Senate to engage the Executive in this untidy sabotage and blackmail at this time when the 2017 Appropriation bill presented to them by President Muhammadu Buhari is still suffering grave set back to earn approval the Nigeria Senate.

“Such anti-masses decisions and actions by the Nigeria Senate which slows down the governance system and put Nigerians at heavy economic peril cannot be allowed to repeat itself in the present circumstance.

“We decry the back and forth drama the Nigeria Senate is performing in the confirmation process of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other nominees of Mr. President. It is a show of shame and expression of administrative/leadership immaturity on the path of the Senate.”

Continuing, it said: “We insist that the Senate should not ride on the mandate of the electorate and hapless Nigerian voters to serve their personal interests and selfish ends, but to satisfy the leadership needs of Nigerian masses whose political power they hold in trust.’