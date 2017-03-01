Senior Special Assistant to Abia state Governor on Job Creation and Youth Development and Mr. Chinenye Nwaogu during a meeting on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises on Made in Aba Products

From left: Senior Special Assistant to Abia state Governor on Job Creation/Youth Development and State Focal Person Social Investment Programme, Mr. Chinenye Nwaogu, Governor, Mr. Okezie Ikpeazu and Executive Secretary, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, during a meeting on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises on Made in Aba Products, at the State House, in Abuja yesterday

Photo: Sadiq Alh. Aliyu