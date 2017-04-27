Sephiny Smart is the Director of Programmes and Initiator of SmartSistas Foundation (SSF). She runs a TV/media communications consultancy which specializes in TV production and public relations and also manages a children’s event management company. In this interview with ENE OSANG she laments the poor giving attitude of Nigerians, saying many who could better lives of the less privileged abound yet many of them suffer.

What is SmartSisters Foundation about?

SmartSistas Foundation is a registered Not-for-Profit Organization wholly committed to the betterment of the less fortunate and under privileged in our society. Our principles are built on Compassion, Restoring values, Noble leadership, and Services to Humanity.

The core of our work centers on putting smiles on the faces of widows by empowering them through various skills acquisition trainings, starting them on small scale businesses and providing basic amenities for them and their dependents. We also touch lives by giving orphans and young girls a chance at education by sponsoring them to school.

In facilitating their education process, we also create the right forum to tutor and enlighten them beyond the teachings of the classroom thereby helping our young ones acquire the right knowledge for self-development, social interaction, and status advancement. It is important to us that our children especially the young girls become knowledgeable minds that transform into vibrant women who will make positive genuine choices over the kinds of lives they wish to lead irrespective of the circumstances.

What inspired you into setting up this kind of NGO?

I have always had a burning desire to give back. To be honest I don’t live a particularly privileged life myself but by the Grace of God I am able to eat three square meals a day and I do not take that privilege for granted as I understand how hard things are for the people who are not as fortunate as I am.

I have also had a passion for the betterment of widows and the female child in our society. The widows for the stigma and persecution they face in most communities and the hope that the young female child is given a fair chance at education up to the highest level.

These facts I consider as inspirational in my decision to set up SmartSistas Foundation.

For how long have you been into charity works?

I have always donated to charity throughout my adult life but I started structured Charity Work with the beginning of SmartSistas Foundation in January 2010.

How many people has the Foundation helped so far?

To date SSF has empowered about 500 widows, educated and enlightened over 250 young girls. We have also successfully paid school fees for twenty five children, one of which is currently in her second year at the Federal Polytechnic Nassarawa State studying Accounting.

Most of your outreach programmes are community based why is that so?

I guess there is time for everything in one’s life. SmartSistas Foundation has been my passion for years and I have dreamt of working these projects. Believe me when I say I spend more than enough time dwelling in the city but having the opportunity to reach out to the communities in FCT and neighboring States has been fulfilling to say the least. It is also worthy to point out that I am privileged to work with a dedicated team of staff and volunteers so I am able to share the responsibilities of SmartSistas Foundation

Tell us about your latest outreach

Our latest Community Outreach has taken us to Jikoko Community in Bwari Area Council. We have been fortunate to participate in a 2 part Community Outreach Programme with the Indigenes of Jikoko Community.

This month, we touched the lives of the widows and other women in Jikoko community with skills acquisition and entrepreneurial training as well as trying in our own small way to meet their basic needs.

We gave attention to the young female children in the Jikoko Community as we endeavor to educate them beyond the walls of the classroom through our “She Needs To Know” Initiative.

How do you get funds to carry out your activities?

Securing Funds for our programmes is the most challenging part of our work. We depend solely on the benevolence of members of the Nigerian Public. Without Selfless People out there, there will be no SmartSistas Foundation. I would hate to generalize and say we don’t have a charitable culture in this country because the backbone of the success of our 24 community outreach programmes today has been the willingness of people to give. However we are aware that we have only scratched the surface when it comes to giving in Nigeria. A lot more privileged people can afford to give a lot more.

Let us help fulfil the dream of education for the young female child. We can make a difference by touching people’s lives and putting a smile on their faces.

Most NGO’s in Nigeria turns into a profit making organisation is that same with yours? How have you been benefiting so far?

I can categorically say we have never made profit from any of our programmes. Everything we get goes back into our programmes. In fact we constantly have to dip our fingers into our pockets to make sure we don’t leave the communities lacking anything. As we always say on the team, SmartSistas Foundation is a” Labour of Love”

We are currently working on funding from International Organisations to supplement our community drives but we can’t wait for that “manna” to fall from heaven. We have to keep functioning as an NGO.

What do you hope to achieve with the NGO?

At SmartSistas Foundation, we want to make a difference. We want to touch lives and put Smiles on faces.

To be more specific, we want to look back in ten years and admire the difference we may have made to communities in Nigeria. We want to champion life changing community projects and educate the next female leaders of this great country. We don’t believe anything is impossible so we continue to strive to achieve our goals. The important thing is the more we achieve the more lives we change for the better. That alone is worthy of any NGO’s effort.

What would you say you have achieved in life?

I am far too young to quantify my achievements in life. Ask me this question again in 10 years’ time and maybe again in another 1o years after that. What I would say though is that I am surrounded by intelligent dedicated and driven people and I work with a fantastic Team so I learn every day. In fact I am confident that as a person, I improve every day. That means SmartSistas Foundation improves with me.

Where do you envision yourself in the nearest future?

I have learnt over the past few years to tie my vision with that of SmartSistas Foundation, so my response to that question will be the vision of Smartsistas Foundation as an NGO is to Support, Strengthen and Shape the less fortunate and under privileged to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. We intend to achieve this vision by demonstrating love by providing for orphans, vulnerable children, young girls, and widows through education, enlightenment, empowerment and mentorship thereby bringing necessary relief and meeting basic needs in Nigeria and all over Africa.

Did you study humanitarian course in school, what is your educational background?

I don’t think too many people running NGOs have been lucky enough to study humanitarian courses in school. I studied Theatre Arts in the University of Benin. My belief in this course and my experience of working in the media further opened my eyes to the plight of the less privileged in this country, so maybe my humanitarian spirit stems from there. The good thing about running an NGO is if you have no formal training you learn something new every day. Life itself teaches you invaluable lessons.

How was growing up like for you, tell us about your child hood dreams and aspirations?

Growing Up for me was exciting. I grew in a close Knit family with three other siblings. The fun part was we always had uncles and aunties and cousins around. One thing I learnt from my mother at a very young age was the importance of family and sharing. My Mother always said “No matter how little you have there is always someone who has less, so be contented with what you have”.

As a child, I wanted to be an Actress and work on TV. This desire prompted me to read Theatre Arts and has driven my ambitions to date.

Aside NGO work, what else do you do?

It is fair to say I wear different hats professionally. Firstly I run a TV/Media Communications Consultancy which specializes in TV Production and Public Relation. I also manage a Children’s Event Management Company.

I am currently working the production of my own TV Talk show called Sistas Talk with Sephiny Smart.

How do you manage your home and work?

I am fortunate enough to have found the same kind of passion for my work in my home life. I am not saying I eat, sleep and drink SmartSistas Foundation but I am lucky enough to be able to discuss SSF anytime without eyebrows being raised. The important thing is to strike that balance and I am happy I am able to strike the balance of working on our community outreach programmes with my home Life. Basically Life on a whole is Beautiful.