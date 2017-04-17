SERAP to Buhari: Address Nigerians on real owner(s) of $45m

By Bode Olagoke Abuja

Following the controversy surrounding the ownership of the N13bn ($43.4m, N23m and £27,000) found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address country on the matter so as to reveal clarify the issue, and resolve lingering doubts among Nigerians regarding the real owner(s) of the cash.

Th e organisation also called on the president to ensure legal backing for his government’s whistle-blowing policy by vigorously pursuing the passing by the National Assembly of the Whistle-blower Bills. Both Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and the National Intelligence Agency last week reportedly claimed ownership of the cash, casting doubts on the ‘real claimants.’ A statement yesterday by SERAP’s Executive Director, Adetokunbo Mumuni, said: “Th e government’s increasing reliance on whistle-blowers’ tips to fi ght corruption has to be backed by some level of transparency and accountability in the real identities of those claiming recovered cash. Clearing the doubts surrounding the real identities of those behind the Ikoyi cash haul would demonstrate that the president values transparency over secrecy, provide further encouragement to blow the whistle on governmental corruption, and enhance the public right to know.”

It stated that “democracy abhors secrecy, and for Nigerians to be able to hold elected leaders accountable, they must have access to information such as on the real identities of those behind the Ikoyi cash haul.” “Th is transparency is fundamental to the operation of the government’s whistleblower policy, and inextricably rooted in the notions of good governance and the rule of law under the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

Th e statement read in part: “No good comes from secrecy in governance, as offi cials who have become accustomed to operating without accountability are loath to relinquish the power that comes from conducting their business without public scrutiny.

When public authorities resist eff orts to shine a light on their activities, it gives the impression that there is something to hide. It’s counter-productive to overstate national security based secrecy on needs, as secrecy encourages poorly informed and undervetted decision-making.

“Public scrutiny is a prerequisite for changing harmful, entrenched practices. Rather than operating the whistle-blowers policy as hidden, mysterious mechanism at the far edge of democracy, this government should make the operation of policy more transparent and accessible to the public.

Both transparency and accountability are necessary to uphold the rights of victims of corruption and ensure that suspected perpetrators are held to account. Th e ‘sky will not fall’ if the true identities of those behind the Ikoyi cash haul are revealed. “It’s clear that as the EFCC continues to uncover more suspected looted or ill-gotten cash, those blowing the whistle will need greater level of protection. But without outlawing retaliation and attacks against whistle-blowers, and taking a fi rm stance on protecting them, the incentive of bounty rewards would be negated, as potential whistleblowers may be discouraged from performing invaluable public interest service.

“It shouldn’t be the case that the government knows the risks of whistle-blowing and yet fails to provide the needed legal protection against retaliation and attacks, regardless of whether whistle-blowers are entitled to bounties.”