‘Sharapova set for wildcard entry in Birmingham’

Former world No 1 Maria Sharapova will be awarded a wildcard by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to play at next month’s Aegon Classic in Birmingham, according to a report in the Times.

Sharapova’s current ranking of 258, after a return from a 15-month doping suspension last month, was too low to merit a direct entry for the grasscourt event and the organisers are looking to give her one of the four available wild cards, the report said. Th e 30-year-old Russian last won the Birmingham event in 2005 but her most recent appearance was in 2010.

“We are in the process of deciding which players will receive wild cards for our summer season grasscourt tournaments,” an LTA spokesman told the Times. Th e fi ve-time grand slam winner Sharapova reached the Stuttgart Grand Prix semifi nals last month in her fi rst tournament since being banned but lost 7-5 2-6 6-4 to Canadian Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the Madrid Open on Monday