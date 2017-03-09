Sheriff, Makarfi, PDP Senators disagree over out-of-court settlement

By Taiye Odewale and

Emeka Nze, Abuja

Discordant tunes have continued to greet the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson report, which recommended an out-of-court settlement as a way out of the leadership crisis plaguing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff’s legally recognised group and the PDP senators agree to political solution, the Ahmed Markafi-led faction insists on the legal process running its full course.

Rising from its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at the party’s headquarters, the Sheriff-led PDP commended the Dickson reconciliation committee for a thorough job done on resolving the crisis.

It “noted with delight that most of the recommendations of the Reconciliation Committee are in line with the thinking of the National Working Committee.”

Sheriff okays report

In a statement issued by the party’s National Secretary, Professor Wale Oladipo, shortly after the meeting, the NWC said, “that in line with recommendation No. 6 of the Reconciliation Committee; the NWC has mandated the Office of National Organising Secretary to quickly come up with the time table for the conduct of congresses in the states of Oyo, Kwara, Sokoto, Lagos and Anambra, where congresses did not take place and so captured in the last National Executive Committee (N.E.C) meeting.”

Governor Dickson on Tuesday submitted the report of PDP Standing Committee on Reconciliation calling for a Unity National Convention.

Also the Sheriff-led “NWC notes with delight the support of majority of stakeholders and supporters in its efforts in rebuilding the party and therefore calls on all, especially our governors to redouble their reunification efforts as the party prepares for its National Convention.”

PDP Senators back Sheriff

Toeing same line, the PDP Caucus in the Senate, yesterday, said, on the strength of a meeting invitation letter sent to it by the Sheriff group, it met yesterday after plenary and resolved to meet with the party’s governors for deliberation on the meeting invitation and possible ways for an out- of-court settlement.

Briefing the press after the meeting, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the PDP senators felt, before honouring meeting invitation sent to them by Sheriff, there was the need for them to meet the executive governors on the platform of the party for wrong meanings not be read into it.

He said, the caucus, aside from considering it necessary to get the governors informed about the invitation, also felt that doing so, would provide the needed opportunity for both the caucus and the governors to meet on possible political solution of the melee.

He said: “We held this meeting because there was a letter from Senator Sheriff to the caucus, and so, we had to meet first to know whether this is the right time, whether the meeting is right or not, and what we agreed is that let the leadership of the party know first, thereafter we will meet with the Sheriff group, then the Makarfi group and after that, the BOT. We are taking these steps to avoid being seen as taking side.

“We also said if it is possible that while the judicial processes are on, that as a caucus, we should also pursue the alternative platform of having out-of-court settlement and this can only start with us meeting with our governors and, thereafter, meeting with leadership of the party.”

Makarfi backs out

But the Senator Makarfi group has rejected the template for the proposed National Unity Convention.

Makarfi told the newsmen in Abuja yesterday that implementing the template “the way it is at the moment,” would go against the judgement of the Court of Appeal that ordered the feuding parties in the leadership crisis to revert to the status quo ante before the botched May 21, 2016, national convention.

“That has apparently riled the factional chairman who thought it was wrong to have placed the committee’s recommendation on the public domain when much work remained to be done to refine,” he stated.

According to him, Dickson was supposed to have gone back to members of his committee to rectify areas that were potentially in conflict with the court judgement, but he failed to do so.

He said: “I am shocked and disappointed that Governor of Bayelsa made public presentation of a purported report approved or endorsed by us and other stakeholders as reported.

“He met me yesterday (Tuesday) and I pointed out the problems with his proposals; that it will go against even the Court of Appeal judgement.

At the end, I told him, as Caretaker Committee, whatever is approved by the organs of the party that we represent, we will work with and advised him to revert back to his colleagues and other organs. But this is what we are seeing.”

The template released by the Bayelsa governor called for the formation of a National Convention Committee that would conduct a national unity convention.

According to the template, Sheriff is expected to select, in consultation with party stakeholders, 12 members of the National Convention Planning Committee.