Sheriff: PDP architect of its problem

The crisis that engulfed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can best be described as the creation of the party or the leaders of the party, who invited Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to be its National Chairman.

How can a person, with so many unpleasant things, be made national chairman. Today, the same man, who bestrode the landscape when PDP and former President Goodluck Jonathan was in the saddle, is now walking out on the former leader and other stakeholders just because he was not given the chance to speak.

Those that brought Sheriff, in the first place, as PDP national chairman have not done any good for the once flourishing party that had ruled Nigeria for sixteen years since the advent of democracy.

A chameleon does not easily change its spot. As such, Sheriff may not cave in and make peace for the overall benefit of PDP. A lot of people opine that PDP made a very grievous mistake by giving the party on the platter of gold to Sheriff.

Sheriff wants was to use cronies, who can assist him to actualize his ambition to fly the flag of the party in 2019, though he dismisses it. But no matter what, it is incumbent on all the stakeholders to see that the party remains a very strong and active opposition in order to forestall any unforeseen circumstances that may thwart the gains recorded so far.

Therefore, it is necessary for the PDP to reorganize itself for the challenges ahead of it in 2019. Right now, the struggle is beginning to take shape geared towards capturing the soul of the nation. It is also imperative for the party to strengthen its fold and for the stakeholders to bury their differences so that the party can play the role of opposition effectively.

The stakeholders, which include those at the helm of affairs in states, National Assembly and ex-ministers, should, as a matter of necessity, play a crucial role in seeing that the once vibrant party is reawakened.

Honestly, what led to the defeat of the party was the recalcitrant disposition of Jonathan, who refused to allow competition for the party’s ticket in 2015 presidential general election.

Also the non-challant attitude shown to nip in the bud Boko Haram facilitated the defeat of PDP, especially in the north.

Therefore, for the party to forge ahead, it is necessary it cleanses itself from people who have a lot of questions to answer like Senator Sheriff.

The party needs to go back to the drawing board and do things accordingly. As humans, individually we have desires and ambition. Therefore, Senator Sheriff wants to test the waters, making it impossible to accept genuine reconciliation to make the party a formidable opposition in the 2019 election.

