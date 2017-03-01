Sheriff : We stand by Port Harcourt decision – Kwara PDP

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab Ilorin Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state yesterday declared that the state chapter of the party had not shifted ground on the decision reached at the Port Harcourt national convention of the party that supported the emergence of Senator Ahmed Makarfi leadership of the party.

It, however, cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led federal government against plunging the nation into “serious crisis by attempting to destroy and disseminate opposition parties in the country.” Addressing newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital, PDP chairman in the state, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, said from all indications, the “court-approved national chairman of the party, Senator Modu Sheriff , is an agent of the APC.”

“We saw the temporary victory of Modu Sheriff as a travesty of justice and victory for APC, which is interested in the destruction and decimation of opposition parties in Nigeria, particularly our great party, the PDP,” he said. Fagbemi, who was fl anked by the pioneer chairman of the party in the state, Barr. Kunle Suleiman, Senator Makanjuola Ajadi and other elders of the party counselled the APC government to allow democracy to survive in the country.

He, urged PDP leaders and members across the country to support Ahmed Makarfi -led caretaker committee, saying the committee was capable of taking the party to the Promised Land come 2019. “Th e national convention committee is the highest law making body of our party as confi rmed in Section 33 (2) of our constitution, therefore its decision on any matter aff ecting our party is fi nal and binding, therefore, on Port Harcourt decision we stand.”

On local government elections in the state, Prince the PDP chairman urged members of the party in the state to prepare for the poll and. He said the state government must prepare to conduct the council polls after the expiration of the renewed three-month tenure of the transition implementation committees (TICs) put up in the councils.