Sibombo crooner weds heartthrob

By Awaal Gata

Hauwawu Shehu, the leader of Sibombo, a popular Nupe musical group, was wedded at the weekend by her long-time boyfriend, Tauheed Waziri.

Waziri, a staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), was said to have been dating the musical meastro since 2007, but there was a time that the relationship hit the rock.

Blueprint learnt that Mokwa, a town in Niger state where the wedding took place, was agog with celebrities and politicians from across the country.

‘Sibombo’, the group’s hit song, has been the toast of many high-profile events in the country since it was released, recent of which was Zahra Buhari’s wedding.

Between 2010 and 2015, ‘Sibombo’ was also performed several times at festivals in India, Indonesia, Ghana and Malaysia.