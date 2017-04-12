Signage law enforcement begins in Osun

By Lateef Dada

Osogbo

Osun state Signage Agency, O’Signage, yesterday disclosed that enforcement of the law on signage erection “has begun in the state this week.”

This is just as the agency warned that unregistered signpost and billboards would be removed, “if the owners fail to comply with the notice given to them.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Mrs. Dupe Ajayi Gbadebo, stated this in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, while featuring at the news point of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The new law, according to the agency boss, was to enhance commercial activities and ensure environmental aesthetics in the state.

She added that the agency would also standardise erection of billboards, saying “there are many signposts and billboards that cause accident on the road due to improper erection.”

“We have started sensitisation since January and we believed that people are aware of the law that backed the agency,” she said.

However, she urged the people to ensure that they contact edthe agency to avoid removal of such sign boards, portals and similar advertising posts.

She warned the general public not to make payment to any staff of the agency as such collection was illegal and could not be accounted for.