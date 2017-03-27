Snake gets loose on Alaska fl ight

A snake carried onto a commuter airplane fl ying between Alaska communities caused a commotion this past weekend. Anchorage television station KTVA reported that the loose snake was spotted Sunday on a 90-minute Ravn Alaska fl ight between Aniak in southwest Alaska and Anchorage.

Photos show a pale snake about 4 to 5 feet long curled up under a carry-on bag. Another shows a fl ight attendant placing it into a trash bag. Ravn Alaska spokesman William Walsh says a passenger violated airline policy by bringing the snake aboard.

He didn’t confi rm the type of snake or whether the passenger could face charges. Walsh says the airline prohibits rodents and reptiles, including snakes, from being used as emotional support animals. Snakes aren’t found in most of Alaska. Th e fl ight landed as scheduled in Anchorage.