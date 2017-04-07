Sokoto approves N327m for state varsity – Commissioner

By Sidi A. Umar Sokoto

Sokoto state government has approved the construction of N327 million state of the arts library complex at the Sokoto State University, Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Jeli Abubakar, has disclosed.

Th e commissioner, who stated this while briefi ng newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting held at overnment House, Sokoto said the complex is expected to attract other adjourning facilities comparable to a standard library. Abdulkadir said the essence of the project was to further ensure academic excellence and standard in the institution.

According to him, who was at the briefi ng with two other commissioners, Alhaji Tukur Alkali and Sa’idu Umar of Finance explained that the library complex would also encourage and promote research. He said the state government would continue to prioritise education as a major aspects considered vital to the development of the state and its people.

” Th e project will be closely monitored to ensure it is executed in line with specifi cation and within period of completion.” Also, the state Commissioner of Finance, Sa’idu Umar, disclosed that the council had approved and authorised the change of signatories on its document relating to its investments in stocks as demanded by the regulations guiding ownership in stocks and shares. Accordingly, the Commissioner said the state government has approved contract for 250 water boreholes powered by solar across the 23 councils in the state. Sa’idu Umar explained that the project would be in form of lease fi nancing on monthly time period to the contractor.

Th ough, the Commissioner did not disclose the contract sum, but explained that if completed, it will ease communities, towns and villages of water problems. “Given the solar nature of the water project, benefi ting communities stands the advantage of constant supply”, he said.