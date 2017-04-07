Sokoto Zakkat Commission to train 2, 000 women on skills

By Sidi A. Umar

Sokoto

The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission is set to train 2, 000 women across the 85 districts of the state on various skills, the acting chairman of the Commission, Malam Lawal Maidoki, has disclosed.

Maidoki, who made the disclosure yesterday while flagging off the distributions of assorted items, cash to 300 women, said the programme was in consonance with the Islamic Development Bank’s resolve to fight poverty.

According to him, the Commission will train women on various trades and skills in order to support and make them self-reliant.

“The Zakkat and endowment committee should be used as an instrument to fight poverty from the grassroots level and bring people above poverty level.

“So, the aim of today’s programme is to empower women using the instrument of Zakkat and endowment, in order to eradicate poverty from the society.

“As such, we have started with women from 30 districts to be trained in 10 days and later be assisted with capital to start businesses” he said.

He called on the wealthy, corporate organisations and financial institutions to imbibe the habit of assisting the needy, especially orphans.

The Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Maishunku, in his remarks, lamented over the upsurge of beggars in the state.

He called on community and religious leaders to ensure their followers who had benefitted from the training and the cash assistance use them judiciously and for the purpose they were meant for.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Kulu Sifawa, commended the Commission for empowering women in the state.

Sifawa, while assuring the full collaboration of the ministry with the Commission, urged the beneficiaries to utilise the gesture in improving their living standard.