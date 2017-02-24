Soldier jailed for molesting civilian

By Muas Umar Bologi

Abuja

The 6 Division, Nigerian Army, has sentenced Private Suleiman Olamilekan of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt, to 28 days in prison with hard labour for maltreating one Miss Ebere Ohakwe.

The soldiers would also forfeit his salary for same number of days to the federal government.

A statement by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said the measure was in accordance with the Nigerian Army’s policy of zero tolerance to unprofessional conduct as well as its uncompromising stance on discipline and commitment to the rule of law.

The soldiers, according to media reports maltreated Miss Ohakwe at Omagwa Checkpoint on Port Harcourt – Onitsha Road on January 30, 2017.

Iliyasu said the action prompted the decision of the authorities of the Headquarters 6 Division to investigate the matter with the view to serving justice adequately as required by the laws of the Nigerian Army.

“Consequently, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Okon Udoh, ordered the immediate arrest of the soldier and his Guard Commander for investigation and disciplinary action.

He also invited the victim to his office and assured her that the matter would not be treated “lightly.”

He assured that Nigerian Army had put proactive measures in place to forestall a re-occurrence of such misconduct in the future.

“We will equally welcome prompt and accurate reports of any such misconduct within Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Delta states to appropriate superior authority via the following numbers: 09072509436, 09072509437 and 09072509438,” he said.