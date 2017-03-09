Soldiers take over Ile-Ife as Hausa/Yoruba clash claims 10

By Lateef Dada

Osogbo

Soldiers have taken over Ile-Ife, Osun state, as pandemonium that broke out in the town on Tuesday, continued yesterday with scores killed, including the under-age children.

As at the time of filing in this report, no fewer than 10 people were reportedly killed.

It was also gathered that no fewer than 300 Hausas were held hostages by some Ife indigenes, before the intervention of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who reportedly directed that they should be released unhurt.

Investigation revealed that trouble started when a Hausa man (name yet unknown), living at Sabo area of the town, was said to have slept with a wife of an Ife man who, sources say , went berserk upon discovery of the alleged illicit affair.

The incident, said to have started on Tuesday, however, got to a head yesterday, with the two tribes, engaging in free-for-all.

An eye witness revealed that properties worth millions of naira were burnt, with some shops completely razed.

The ugly scenario provided ample opportunities for miscreants who went on looting spree of shops in the town.

Speaking on the development, the Senior Special Assistant to Osun state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Arewa Matter, Imam Muhammed Basir, said “the situation has taken a very dangerous dimension because as I am talking to you now, one person had been shot dead.”

“I have notified the state governor and the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye and the state Director of the Department of State Security Services on the development.”

In his reaction, the Acting Police Commissioner in the state, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Koji, while speaking through the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Folasade Odoro, said the police were in control of the situation.

Despite the police’s claim of being on top of the situation, a military source in Ede, said soldiers had been deployed to the town to restore peace, as the warring tribes refused to sheathe their swords, as at the time of this report.