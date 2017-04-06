SON gives LPG owners 2-week ultimatum to get certifi ed

By Adeola Tukuru Abuja Standards Organiastion of Nigeria (SON) has given owners of uncertifi ed Liquefi ed Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage tanks across the country twoweeks ultimatum to get the standardisation and certifi cation of the facilities or have the tanks dismantled. Th e Director General, SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma was quoted in a statement to have expressed concern by the sharp rise in the installation of LPG storage tanks in petrol fi lling stations across the certifi cation. Th e SON boss appealed to the public to be vigilant and report any installation of LPG storage tanks in their vicinity to the nearest SON offi ce for verifi cation of compliance to standards requirement in the interest of public safety. He warned that Nigerian should not suff er from gas explosion due to the use of sub-standard storage tanks, saying: “Th e time has come to put our acts together and end the nightmare. We are committed towards the full implementation of the policy against the use of substandard storage tanks.” country, many of which could not provide evidence of SON certifi cations. Aboloma has therefore directed all the organisation’s offi cials to intensify the surveillance of all installed LPG storage tanks in their areas of coverage, to ascertain those that have undergone SON certifi cations before installation as required by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) regulation. He insisted that all imported and locally fabricated LPG storage tanks are required to undergo SON certifi cation to assure conformity to the Nigeria Industrial Standards (NIS) 419:2000, specifi cation and testing of unfi red pressure vessels for the storage of LGP as well as safety and performance requirements. According to the SON helmsman, locally manufactured vessels are required to undergo certifi cation under the SON Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP), while imported vessels are required to undergo the off shore Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP

