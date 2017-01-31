SOS to Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II

Share This





















By Kabiru Tsakuwa

As the custodians of tradition, and moral ethos of the society, traditional titles holders are supposed to always be guided by sound ethical and moral principles. They are also expected to be above board in all their dealings with their subjects. The office they held in sacred trust placed on them heavier burden of responsibilities, were justice, impartiality, selflessness and accommodation of all interest within their domain shall remain sacrosanct. But in the circumstances where those values were deliberately breeched, breakdown of law and order cannot be ruled-out.

Unfortunately, whereas majority of traditional title holders particularly in Kano state, are commendably and creditably discharging their responsibilities very well; it appears some few elements among them seem not ready to abide by the rules for reasons which clearly bothers on greed and selfishness.

In this vein, the Darmanawa Rinji Community in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State had the misfortune of having to perpetually contend with such bad characters, because for many years they have been having sleepless nights due to the infamous activities of land grabbers who are hiding under the facade of traditional titles to carryout shady land speculations that are quite injurious to the well-being of the community.

Not surprisingly, after having exhausted every exhaustible land in the locality, the dubious land speculators have turned their attention into converting access roads into residential plots within the unfortunate community!

This is clearly unacceptable and must be resisted by all means possible under the law, because if allowed to scale through without challenge by all good spirited individuals, the life and well-being of the people of the affected community would be greatly imperiled; and under emergency situation like fire outbreak, evacuations and accessibility will be difficult.

Indeed, at one time, the rampant cases of land grabbing in the area was a subject of litigation between the community and the land grabbers. And Kano State Police command (METRO), situated at Bank Road, Kano, had cause to investigate the matter via a letter it sent to the Kano State Ministry of Land and Physical Planning for verification and professional input.

And in response to the letter, the Ministry of Land and physical Planning after due investigation, replied the Kano state Police Command (METRO) via a letter dated 24/03/2014 which effectively proved beyond all reasonable doubt that the land in contention was indeed an access road being use by the community for easy passage!

Furthermore, the recent arial mapping of structures and layouts conducted by Kano state Geographic and information system (KANGIS)/STLR for Tarauni Local Government had clearly marked the place as an access road too. Unfortunately, the Mai Unguwa of Darmanawa Rinji quarters, is so keen on converting the said access road into two residential plots of lands thereby causing undue hardship to the people.

And to achieve his dastardly objective, he has already applied for the issuance of original certificates for the two plots and the following serial numbers were issued to him accordingly: 694/38953 and 695/38954 by KANGIS/STLR under his name!

Moreover, in 2014, as a result of complaint by the same Darmanawa community, the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KNUPDA) had demolished an extension structure built on the same access road that the Mai-Unguwa is now desperately trying to convert into residential plots.

So, based on all the above verifiable and incontrovertible evidences, and the need to ensure justice and fairness, the Darmanawa community wish to humbly request his majesty, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11, to come to our aid and save our souls from further trauma as a consequence of the dubious land speculations being conducted in the name of Kano Emirate; by calling for an independent investigation with a view to blocking and stopping the issuance of certificates of ownership by KANGIS/STLR to the Mai-Unguwa of Darmanawa Rinji quarters on the fictitious and fraudulent plots.

We are also appealing to the same Mai Unguwa and his collaborators in their own interest to desist from doing anything that will further damage the enviable reputation of the highly revered Kano state Emirate Council which we all held in high esteem!

Tsakuwa wrote from Kano via Tsakuwa2000@yahoo.com



