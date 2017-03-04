South Africa: Roof of major hospital collapses, injuries reported

Patients in a South African health facility were trapped on Th ursday after a roof collapsed at Johannesburg’s Charlotte Maxeke state hospital. “Th ere are several patients trapped. Rescue workers are busy on the scene at the moment trying to ascertain the safety,” ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring told Reuters.

Th e News24 portal quoted emergency service offi cials as confi rming that fi ve people had been rescued from the rubble. Th e fi ve sustained minor tissue injuries, amongst them, two patients, two workers and one staff member. It is unclear whether there are more people trapped but rescue offi cers continue to work on the scene with heavy machinery brought to dig through the debris. Chief Director of Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, Arnold Malotana, said that the roof was being sealed when it collapsed. “Th ey were actually working on the roof. Th ey were sealing the roof when the roof collapsed. Th ey were doing it in phases, so they’ll seal one area and move rubble in one area,” he said.

Workers however told the media that they were not surprised by the incident because the roof had been leaking. A legislator representing the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Guateng province says he had been raising red fl ags over the roof for years. Jack Bloom said in a tweet: “Th e devastation at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital – I warned years ago that the hospital was structurally unsound.”