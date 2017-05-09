South Sudan crisis: One million child refugees fl ee

More than one million children have fl ed South Sudan because of escalating confl ict, the United Nations says. A similar number of children are also displaced within the country, it says.

Th e South Sudan refugee crisis has been described as the most worrying in the world by senior UN refugee agency offi cial Valentin Tapsoba. Th e world’s newest nation has been wracked by civil war, which has seen ethnic cleansing and numerous atrocities, since 2013. It began when President Salva Kiir fi red his deputy Riek Machar, accusing him of planning a coup. Children make up 62% of the nearly two million people who have fl ed to neighbouring countries since the civil war started, according to the latest UN fi gures.

“Th at refugee children are becoming the defi ning face of this emergency is incredibly troubling,” Mr Tapsoba said. Th e continued strife is taking its toll onthe most vulnerable through trauma, fear, stress and physical upheaval, the report adds. Nearly three-quarters of the country’s children are out of school — the highest proportion of out-of-school children in the world.