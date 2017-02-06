Southern Kaduna: Fish out criminals from hideouts, COAS tells troops

Share This





















Lays foundation for new army unit in Kafanchan

To stop incidents of reprisal killings of innocent people in Southern Kaduna by criminal elements, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has directed troops of 101 Special Force Battalion to go into all nooks and crannies of the area and fish out criminals from their hide outs.

Gen. Buratai told the troops to use their weapon to protect themselves and the people of southern Kaduna, even as he said they must deal with the criminal elements that confront them and bent in disturbing the peace in the area.

The COAS gave the directive while addressing troops during his operational visit to the battalion stationed at Ninte village, where the clashes between Fulani herdsmen and the people of the community emanated before it spread to other communities in the area in April last year.

He admonished the troops to perform their duties within the rules of engagement, urging them to perform their duties professionally without fear or bias.

“You must establish good relationship with the people of the community, and you must give them confidence to help them go back to their homes,” he said.

The army boss who also addressed the people of Ninte community, which comprise of Fulani and the indigenous people, urged them to live peacefully with one another as was done by their fore fathers for centuries.

In his remark at the foundation laying ceremony of the Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Kafanchan, Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Gen. Buratai said the army unit would further boost internal security in Southern Kaduna.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of two army battalion in Southern Kaduna with the aim of curtailing incessant crisis in the area. The approval came after recommendation of strategic security review of the area by the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The COAS said the army would also be in Southern Kaduna by April this year to carry out an exercise, which he said is aimed at training troops in various military maneuvers, command and administrative responsibilities of officers.

“The exercise will also afford us the opportunity to assess operation of the troops deployed here to maintain peace,” he said.

In his remark, Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai promised to deal with perpetrators of the crisis.

He said: “By the grace of God this kind of crisis will not happen again, because we are going to prosecute everybody that has hand in this crisis no matter how high placed he or she may be, or his or her religion.

“This is the 11th time this incident is occurring in Sothern Kaduna; and because the culprits are not prosecuted it keeps re-occurring and escalating. Now things have changed. We shall not tolerate this again.”

The governor said since construction of the army unit will take a long time, the state government would provide temporary structure for the unit to take off and enable the authority of the Nigerian Army to deploy troops immediately to the area.

He said the second army unit will be established in Kachia Local Government area of the state.

Earlier, the COAS also paid a courtesy visit on Chief of Kagoro and Emir of Jama’a.

