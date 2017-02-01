Southern Kaduna: I’m not a religious bigot, says El-Rufai

Share This





















By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, yesterday said he is neither a religious bigot nor an ethnic jingoist, who will organise crisis in a state he leads, saying those linking him with killings in Southern Kaduna are mischief makers.

Reacting to critics, when he received members of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Southern Kaduna crisis in his office, El-Rufai called for more funding for the security agencies in the yet to be passed 2017 budget.

Briefing the Senate Committee led by former Governor of Kano state, Senator Kabir Gaya, El-Rufai said his government inherited three main security challenges of cattle rustling, urban gang called ‘Shara Suka’ and communal killings.

“As the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the state, I really do not have control over the security agencies, we have committed so much in funding security agencies in the state. We have bought even bullet proof vest, vans for security agencies. We have committed N4 billion in support of security agencies in the state. The state government will continue to support the security agencies in the state, even though it is responsibility of the federal government”, he said.

He, however, called for additional support for security agencies in the 2017 budget, saying, “there is need for training and retraining of security personnel, and the purchase of additional security equipment”.

On the Southern Kaduna killings, the Governor assured the Senate that, he will do whatever it takes to deploy resources to facilitate the take-off of the proposed military formations in Southern Kaduna.

“The reason Southern Kaduna crises have continued unabated is because those involved have neither been punished nor prosecuted in 35 years.

“People are making money from the crisis and politicising it for political gains, so we hope this committee will see the reality on ground and not what is being bandied around mainly on the social media”, he said.

Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Kabir Gaya, while responding said the committee was set up by the Senate to investigate and find solution to the Southern Kaduna crisis, noting that “our mission is to interact, discuss with government, stakeholders, community leaders, security and others.

“Information received so far is commendable and we urge Your Excellency to sustain the tempo and use your wealth of experience to bring about peace in the state”.

Other Senators in the committee include Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Kabir Marafa, Senator Philip Aduda among others.

