Southern Kaduna killings: Land, religion, major reasons

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Southern Kaduna branch, has alleged that constant attacks by suspected Fulani militias were targeted at scaring them away from their land and preventing them from practising their faith.

The revelations were made in a statement issued jointly signed by Venerable John Bwankwot and Pastor Michael l. Maikarfi, chairman and secretary of the association respectively, yesterday.

It, however, called on the federal and Kaduna state governments to urgently arrest the situation and bring to an end the incessant killings and destruction of properties in the area.

The statement read in part: “It is with heavy hearts that we now tell the world that we have again commemorated another major religious festival mourning the death of twelve of our beloved brothers and sisters that were murdered in cold blood at Asso in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state on April 15, 2017. Others are in critical health conditions following that attack.

“Apart from seeing these devilish works as systematic and deliberate attempts to chase us out of our land, are they not also targeted towards harassing us to stop practising our religion? In clear terms, we see this as sheer persecution of the Christian faith in Southern Kaduna.

“As Christians, we are peace-loving people. We have a long tradition of peaceful coexistence which is rooted in the Bible as taught by our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

We have also continued to stress to our congregations the need for forgiveness of past wickedness done to them by these enemies of peace and progress, and the need to embrace all and live peaceably with them.

“However, these continuous unprovoked attacks on innocent citizens where helpless men, women, youths and children are murdered by herdsmen wielding sophisticated weapons have the potency of overstretching our peaceful nature and tolerance level.

“We call on government and security agencies to, as a matter of urgency act decisively towards ensuring that these acts of terrorism and persecutions were checked to ensure that there is guaranteed freedom of worship and practicing of faith.”