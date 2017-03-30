Southern Kaduna killings: Rep condemns campaign of calumny

By AbdulRaheem Aodu Kaduna

House of Representatives member representing Jema’a/ Sanga federal constituency, Hon. Shehu N. Garba, has condemned those linking him to the killings of Monday, March 20, in Dalle and Kariyo in Jema’a local government area, Southern part of Kaduna state. Garba told journalists yesterday in Kaduna that the spurious allegation was the handiwork of his political opponents that were rejected by the people of the area. He averred that some persons were seeking to politicise the security issue by dragging his name into the sad event in order to score cheap political goals.

He said: “Th e architect of this campaign of calumny who has been rejected by the people, should realise that the people of Jema’a and Sanga are now much enlightened and can discern between true representative and those who wasted over a decade of their representation with no known or visible monument to their credit.

“Th us, any attempt to link me with the incident is an attempt to malign my unassailable standing with a Constituency that mirrors our rich diversity. While I sympathise with the innocent victims of the killings and their families, “I want to call on the security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to establish the identity of the casualties and the circumstances surrounding the operation and burning of the settlements to quickly settle the accusations and counter-accusations going on at the moment.”