Southern Kaduna massacre unjust, heinous – Sultan

IGP, CAN disagree over toll



By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has described as unjust, heinous and dastardly, the destructions of lives and property in the recent killings in the Southern part of Kaduna state.

The Sultan, through the NSCIA’s Director of Administration, Ustaz Christian Isa Okonkwo, quoted the Sultan in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, as particularly grieved that as at the last count, no fewer than 808 lives of innocent Nigerians have been lost while nothing less than 57 Nigerians have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The statement, while condemning the act, said it ran contrary to the fundamental of Islamic law, which ordained human life to be sacred and strongly forbids its unlawful destruction except for a just course.

The NSCIA, therefore, called on both the federal and Kaduna state governments to, “as a matter of urgency, step into the situation and put a stop to this inhuman and barbarous state of anomie.

“The NSCIA would like the federal and Kaduna state governments to go a step further by proffering lasting solutions to these recurrent acts of hatefulness and savagery in Southern Kaduna.

“We also wish to call on the federal government to objectively investigate the matter and prosecute whoever that is found guilty irrespective of the person’s tribe, creed and/or social status.

“We urge all Nigerians to continue to promote justice, preach, teach and live in peace with one another.

“We enjoin all Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used by forces of evil, some of which may hide behind tribal, political or even religious garbs in order to perpetrate these heinous acts,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has disagreed with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on the number of people killed in the Southern Kaduna crisis.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan had alleged that the unrest had claimed over 808 lives across 53 villages in the area.

Speaking at a New Year dinner for police personnel in Abuja, the IGP faulted the figure but did not disclose any alternative figure as casualties.

He stressed the need for religious, community and political leaders to be patriotic in their endeavours for peace to reign in the country.

The IGP cautioned Nigerians to avoid unnecessary tension which could lead to destruction of lives and property.

Idris said Nigerians had no other country than Nigeria; hence the need to do those things that would bring peace and unity to the country, and advised the people to live in peace with one another notwithstanding the religious and ethnic differences.

He commended officers and men of the force for their commitment to providing security to all Nigerians across the country.

Idris restated the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to providing adequate security without bias to all sections of the country.

