Speed limiter: FRSC arrests 279 drivers in Bayelsa

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa state has arrested 279 motorists over failure to install the speed limiting device (SLD) in their vehicles.

The State Sector Commander, Mr. Wobin Gora, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa yesterday that the offenders were arrested between February and March.

Gora explained that out of 893 commercial vehicles checked within the period, 618 drivers had complied, having installed the device in their vehicles.

“This shows that we have recorded over 70 per cent compliance in Bayelsa. We have been on special operation since the enforcement started and have a mobile court to try erring drivers, to ensure compliance,” Gora said.

According to him, the commission is concentrating on the East-West road axis, where many commercial vehicles ply.

The sector commander advised commercial drivers in the state to install the device to prevent disruption of their daily operations.

“FRSC will not allow any erring commercial drivers to go unpunished. Install the device to control speed, save lives and reduce the rate of fatality on our roads because the major cause of crashes is speeding,” he said.

The FRSC began the implementation of the speed limiter device policy on February 1, to stem speeding, identified to be responsible for 50 per cent of road accidents in the country.