‘Spurs’ victory over Arsenal put Chelsea under pressure’

Tottenham’s victory over Arsenal means they can put “psychological pressure” on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League, says boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine said Sunday’s 2-0 win was “fantastic for our fans”, as Spurs confirmed they would end a 22-year wait to finish above their derby rivals.

But he added the “most important” thing was keeping up with league leaders Chelsea, who beat Everton 3-0.

“We are in the race and the gap is back to four points,” said Pochettino.

“We have to be focused now. We have another big game against West Ham on Friday, another difficult derby.

“That could be a chance to put psychological pressure on Chelsea. We play before them and, if we win, we will see what happens when Chelsea play Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge on Monday.”

Chelsea’s victory at Everton earlier on Sunday had moved Antonio Conte’s side seven points clear of their closest challengers.

But Dele Alli’s 21st club goal of the season and a Harry Kane penalty secured Spurs a ninth successive league win, extending their best run since October 1960, when they won 13 games in a row.

Chelsea have been top of the league since 5 November, and were 10 points clear as recently as 19 March.

They have since lost twice – to Crystal Palace and Manchester United.