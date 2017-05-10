Steel sector to create .5m jobs

Th e Nigeria steel industry qualifi es for the declaration of a state of emergency to actualize the industrialization dream of Nigeria forebears. This is because there are numerous socio-economic benefi ts that cannot be quantifi ed in terms of Naira and Kobo that will accrue from the full blown development of the steel sector which requires the steering guidance and patronage of government.

Sole Administrator, Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL), Engr. Isah Joseph Onobere, said this recently while speaking to journalists covering the mining sector at the Ajaokuta steel plant in Lokoja, Kogi state. Onobere stressed that Ajaokuta steel plant project which is Nigeria’s foremost industrial establishment needs an urgent fi nancial attention to complete. Adding that the project through its multiplier eff ect can employ about 500, 000 direct and indirect workers.

“The Nigerian steel sector qualifies for the declaration of national state of emergency by government. Strategic industries like ours cannot be completely left to the vagaries of the private sector alone before its maturity. “It was envisaged that the project would generate innumerable socio-economic benefits and increase the productive capacity of the nation through its leakages to other industrial sectors.

“It would provide materials for infrastructural development, t e c h n o l o g y a c q u i s i t i o n , human capacity building, income distribution, regional development and employment generation. “While the project would directly employ about 10, 000 technical staff at the fi rst phase of commissioning, the upstream, downstream industries and service providers that will evolve all over the nation will engage no less than 500, 000 employees.

He however stated that the government has recently begun to commit resources towards the maintenance and preservation of the equipment and facilities of the plant which is grossly inadequate pending the decision on the appropriate way forward regarding the completion, commissioning and continuous operation of the steel plant. He pointed out that no nation has ever industrialized without a viable steel sector. “Nigeria cannot be the exception,” he said