Still, we are in a sorry state of affairs

We are in vulnerable situations. Those who lived in the past will tell you the situation in the past is better than currently on board. Once you consider the election as successful and think you voted the right candidate only after a few months you realise there is a lot to be done.

I don’t really blame those Nigerians preparing to stay abroad to work and settle down rather than coming back to their country. People advise Nigerians in diaspora to come back home to develop the country, how possible is that? Is it to come back and be managing a meagre four thousand megawatts since independence? Or poor schools, hospitals, inflation and high cost of living that will impress them? I read just last week that a whole of JFK airport uses an astonishing five thousand megawatts of electricity, that’s the capacity Nigeria has been trying to generate in a decade, having spent billions of dollars on that cause. None of our universities could be ranked as world class.

The world is producing problem solvers with analytical and innovative minds; we are producing thousands of graduates that add relatively nothing to the economy, to the labour force and development, because there is no job to begin with. Where is someone ready to help? The environment is not favorable.

Worse still, talking about our hospitals, our leaders shamefully go to India, UK, US, etc, for treatment. This is because they didn’t develop the one at home. Surgery that could be done, Nigeria does not take with utmost seriousness. These and many other things make us to lose on a yearly basis, great and intelligent surgeons in the rapidly advancing world.

There is no adequate light in our hospitals, when you go to the emergency unit, you would have no option but to shed tears, bearing in mind the innocent Nigerians sleeping in hopeless sorry condition.

Another painful thing is that there is no day, you would open social media without coming across young Nigerians defending and endorsing this very people that have failed us. If they have been dedicating our times to good use in preparing initiatives and solution that could help us, and also awake the consciousness of Nigerian masses on the massive looting that took place in the past and going on in some state we could have moved a step farther instead crass political fanaticism that took over the cyberspace.

Patriotism in Nigeria to some people is dependent on who is in question. Every section covers his sons and daughters to be exonerated no matter the crime committed against this country. Our leaders have failed us, the followers too are a contributory factor to that.

After all, for the country to develop, we must change our attitude and see Nigeria as ours. Nobody will come from heaven to fix her expect we Nigerians.

Yusuf Muhammad,

Hotoro Tsamiyar Boka,

Kano state