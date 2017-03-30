Stock market sheds N49bn

By Amaka Ifeakandu Lagos Trading activities on the fl oor of Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday sustained declining profi le shedding N49 billion. Specifi cally, market capitalisation of listed equities dropped by 0.56 per cent to N8.742 trillion from N8.791 trillion traded the previous day.

Also the NSE All Share Index down by 139.04 basis points to 25267.68 points from 25406 .72 recorded the previous day. Investors for the day traded 771.658 million shares valued at N2.615 billion in 2703 deals against 916.261 million shares cost N2.412 billion exchanged hands in 3342 deals. An analysis of the investment indicated that Total Nigeria Plc led gainers table growing by N9.98 kobo to close at N269.98 kobo, Forte Oil followed with a gain of N2.00 to close at N47.00, Guinness Nigeria Plc appreciated by N0.73 kobo to close at N68.80 kobo. TransHotel gained N0.46kobo to close at N5.04kobo and UAC of Nigeria increased by N0.31 kobo to close at N13.30 kobo. On the contrary, Mobil Oil recorded the highest loss for the day shedding N2.25 kobo to close at N295.00, Unilever Nigeria Plc trailed with a loss of N1.90 kobo to close at N32.00 , Oando Plc down by N0. 25 kobo to close at N4.83 kobo Custodian and Allied Insurance declined by N0.15 kobo to close at N3.21 kobo while FCMB group depreciated by N0.08 kobo to close at N1.17 kobo. Further analysis showed that Custodian and Allied Insurance led the activity chart for the trading 284.538 million shares worth N954.878 million, Continental Reinsurance followed with account of 250.712 million shares cost N413.250 million, Diamond Bank traded 127.278 million shares valued at N105.246 million, United Bank for Africa sold 21.572 million shares worth N120 659 million and FBNHoldings exchanged 12.565 million shares valued at N38.610 million.