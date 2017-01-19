Stock market sustains declining profile, shedding N11bn

Share This





















By Amaka Ifeakandu

Lagos

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday sustained downward trend, shedding N11 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.12 per cent to N9.030 trillion from N9.041 trillion traded on Tuesday. Also, the NSE All Share Index (ASI) dropped by 32.86 basis points to 26245.34 from 26278.20 recorded the previous day. Investors exchanged 394.820 million shares worth N1.378 billion in 3015 deals – against 371. 867 million shares worth N1.714 billion in 3522 deals.

Nigerian Breweries led gainers table for the day, gaining N1.40 kobo to close at N142.60 kobo, Air Service followed with a gain of N0.05 kobo to close at N2.65 kobo, A.G.Leventis added N0.04 kobo to close at N0.88 kobo, Cutix Plc increased by N0.03 kobo to close at N1.45 kobo while Continental Reinsurance grew by N0.02 kobo to close at N1.12 kobo.

On the other hand, Nestle Nigeria Plc recorded the highest loss for the day shedding N6.00 to close at N755.00, Guinness Nigeria Plc trailed with a loss of N3.35 kobo to close at N63.65 kobo, Mobil Oil went down by N1.50 kobo to close at N260.50 kobo, Uniliver Nigeria Plc fell by N1.50 kobo to close at N33.50 kobo while Forte Oil declined by N1.30 kobo to close at N69.00. Continental Reinsurance of the insurance subsector was the most active stock for the day, exchanging 149.568 million shares worth N164.523 million, Fidelity Bank Plc followed with account of 51.636 million shares valued at N48.040 million, United Capital exchanged 30.246 million shares cost N105.458 million, Diamond Bank traded 26.126 million shares worth N31.363 million while United Bank for Africa sold 21.561 million shares cost N109.828 million.

