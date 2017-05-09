Stop politicising Buhari’s health status – PFN

By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Dr. Felix Omobude, has advised Nigerians to desist from politicising the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said Nigerians should recognise the fact that President Buhari “is human and needs the sincere prayers of all well-meaning Nigerians.”

President Buhari’s health challenge has become a subject of discourse, and generating mixed reactions among Nigerians.

Specifically, some critics of the administration are even resorting to the use of what is considered in some quarters, as ‘offensive’ language on the person and office of the president.

Such comments are laced with attendant religious, tribal and political coloration.

Condemning the attack in a statement yesterday in Benin City, Edo state, Ombude expressed displeasure at the manner many Nigerians were making mockery of the president’s health status.

In the statement endorsed by his media aide, Deacon Ralph Okhiria, the clergy urged Nigerians to wish the President well and not otherwise.

The statement reads in part: “It is ridiculous, embarrassing and an ungodly act for Nigerians to be uncomplimentary remarks about the health status of the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

“Instead of playing God and making uncomplimentary remarks about the health status of the President, we should all take the issue up in prayers for God’s intervention.

“It is important that we should show some level of respect to the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, irrespective of the political party, religion or ethnic group we belong.

“Although, President Buhari belongs to a particular political party, he is not the President of that party but President of the entire Nigeria as a whole. Therefore, we should all learn to wish our leaders well and not to wish them evil.”

Meanwhile, Omobude has commended the federal government for the release of 82 Chibok schoolgirls.

He described the release of the schoolgirls as “heart-warming,” and called on the government to further intensify efforts to free the remaining ones.”

The PFN leader also urged Nigerians, particularly the Christians, not to relent in their prayers aimed at releasing the remaining schoolgirls.