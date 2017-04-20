Succession: Elder statesman calls for Constitution review

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Elder statesman and a seasoned politician, Alhaji Sani Bello, has called for the immediate review of the provision in the Constitution that “allows the vice-president and the deputy governor to succeed their principals, respectively, in event of eventualities.”

Bello told reporters in Kano that the contentious provision “as it is now” posed multi-faceted threat to national security.

The elder statesman said “the constitution as it is today promotes insecurity and in effect made the principals vulnerable.”

Bello said in event of eventualities, “the ruling party should convene a national convention to nominates a replacement from the same geopolitical zone of either the president and present same to the national assembly for ratification.”

Bello said the review would guarantee national cohesion, and development, stressing that “unnecessary regional rivalries would be eliminated from our political lexicon.”

“At the moment, the North is afraid that President Buhari is sick and anything can happen; suffice to say that the country will be dragged back over issues.

“When such review is done, there will be less tension in the polity, overzealousness of ambitious deputy is defrayed, and the nation will be on the march again,” he said.

He, however, noted the review would benefit political actors across the geopolitical entities that made up the country.