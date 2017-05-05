Sule Lamido’s arrest, height of executive despotism – PDP ex-ministers

By Emeka Nze

Abuja

A Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ex-Ministers has raised the alarm over what it called “the kind of lawlessness, persecution and ceaseless intimidation of members of the party by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government on trump up charges and phantom allegations.”

In a statement yesterday by the Forum, signed by former Minister of National Planning, Professor Abubakar O. Sulaiman, the group said, “the recent arrest, arraignment and continuous detention of Sule Lamido is an utter display of executive recklessness, intimidation and brazen violation of fundamental human rights by the Nigeria Police.

The statement called on the Inspector General of Police, Idris K. Ibrahim, to release Sule Lamido and withdraw any charges the police might have been levelled against him, in the interest of peace, justice and sustainability of our hard-earned democracy

The statement reads: “We, the PDP ex-Ministers feel saddened by the kind of lawlessness, persecution and ceaseless intimidation of our members by the current APC government on trump up charges and phantom allegations that are unknown to any extant existing Law of the land.”

“The Inspector General of Police, Idris K. Ibrahim, acting for the Muhammadu Buhari-led government, should be bold enough to tell Nigerians how inciting was Lamido’s statement and the extent to which it constitutes threat to National Security.

“No doubt, Lamido’s current travail marks the beginning of second phase of rudeness maltreatment of opposition, especially members of the PDP. We however condemn in totality this heinous act of tyranny and despotism by the current government.

“We equally urge the IGP to release Sule Lamido and withdraw any charges they might have been levied against him, in the interest of peace, justice and sustainability of our hard-earned democracy.

“We should no longer take this country for granted, as nobody, not even the law enforcement agencies have the monopoly of coercion. The earlier we allow the supremacy of law to take precedent over the rule of brute force, the better.”