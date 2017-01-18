Sumgong to defend London Marathon title

Share This





















Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong will defend her London Marathon title at this year’s race on 23 April.

The 32-year-old recovered from a heavy fall to win her first London crown in 2016, finishing in two hours 22 minutes 58 seconds.

Sumgong went on to make history at Rio 2016 by becoming the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic marathon gold.

She will go up against Ethiopia’s world champion Mare Dibaba in London, along with two-time winner Mary Keitany.

“London is the marathon every runner wants to win,” said Sumgong. “I can’t wait to return to defend my title.”

The elite line-up also includes Florence Kiplagat, the 2016 Chicago champion and half marathon world record holder, last year’s Tokyo Marathon champion Helah Kiprop, plus Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot who will make her marathon debut at the age of 33.

Meanwhile, Britons Alyson Dixon, Louise Damen, Charlotte Purdue and Susan Partridge will race to compete for World Championship qualification.

