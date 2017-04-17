Super Eagles door is open for Enyeama – Rohr

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that Vincent Enyeama has problems with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF). OSC Lille goalkeeper Enyeama quit the Super Eagles in 2015 after a row with former coach Sunday Oliseh.

Rohr has since stated that the door is open for 34-yearold shot-stopper, who has over 100 caps for Nigeria, to return to the Super Eagles. “Th e door is open for Vincent Enyeama in the national team,”, Rohr told Tomiwababalola.com. “I think he had a problem with the federation, so he wanted someone to call him before coming.

“Th ey called him or they didn’t reach him I don’t know,” the German tactician continued. ”We have three goalkeepers at the moment but we will welcome everybody who will respect our work rate, solidarity and humility. “And not expect special favors. So the door is opened also to Enyeama.”