By Vivian Okejeme Abuja Th e Supreme Court has fi xed May 4, for hearing an objection fi led by the Ali Modu Sheriff National Leadership against the hearing of an appeal brought before the court by the Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Senator Alimodu Sheriff had fi led two separate motions at the apex court challenging the competence of Makarfi ’s appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal which authenticate the Sheriff -led leadership of the party. Th e two motions dated March 16 and 21, 2017, are asking the Supreme court to strike out Makarfi ‘s appeal, on the grounds that he (Makarfi ) does not have the By Ezrel Tabiowo Abuja Following Wednesday’s terrorist attack in London which claimed three lives and left scores injured, the Senate yesterday commiserated with the British Parliament.

Th e upper chamber, sequel to a point of order by Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan during yesterday’s plenary, said: “Th e Senate notes with utter sadness the attack by terrorists on House of Parliament in Westminster. “Th e Senate perceives that the attackers carefully touched the legislature which is the mark of liberty and democracy.”

Lawan said the issue of terrorism was no longer a local issue of any country, but that all terrorist attacks on any one country was on all those who cherish freedom from oppression and the right to be free. “Th e Senate recognises the long standing and historic relationship between the Nigerian Parliament and the Westminster. Th e Senate reiterates our earlier role as a parliament for broader cooperation against terrorism on a global scale and the need to build synergy and partnership in this regard.” In his contribution, Senator Mohammed Hassan (PDP, Yobe) who seconded the motion said, “this building (the Senate) is vulnerable to such attack. “Th e leadership of the Senate should take a very drastic measure to ensure that things like this are averted.” In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, described the attack as “sad and horrifi c.” “Th e message is that any attack on any parliament anywhere in the world is an attack on all parliaments.

Th is Senate conveys our solidarity and support for our colleagues in the UK parliament and to the people in the United Kingdom in general. We continue to stand together in the fi ght against terrorism.” By AbdulRaheem Aodu Kaduna Th e three senators representing Kaduna state at the National Assembly (NASS) have expressed their readiness to be part of the fi rst Attahiru Jega National Colloquium.

Th e national colloquium, organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna council, and the offi ce of the Vice President, North-west zone of NUJ in collaboration with Pax Community Partnership Projects (PCPP), was expected to feature personalities from all parts of authority to fi le the appeal on behalf of the PDP.

Th e motion of the PDP was fi led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi, while that of Sheriff was fi led by Chief Akin Olujimi. In their separate motions, the two applicants are claiming that by virtue of the Court of Appeal judgment, delivered on February 27, 2017, in Port Harcourt, the issue of authentic leadership for the People’s Democratic Party had been settled.

Th e applicants are also contending that since the Makarfi led leadership had lost at the appellate court, they had no legal standing to fi le any appeal on behalf of the PDP as an appellant in the suit. In the motions, they also insisted that the appeal fi led by Makarfi had become incompetent having been fi led without the authorisation by the PDP or its leadership.

Reacting to the motions fi led by Sheriff faction, the Ahmed Makarfi faction, through its Counsel, Mr. Kanu Agabi, had fi led a counter affi davit to the motions of PDP and Sheriff praying the court to discountenance the two motions and allow the main appeal to be heard meritoriously. Agabi is asking the court not to give audience to the Sheriff faction because it had no valid notice of appeal before the court and that being a party in the Port Harcourt; they had the right to bring the appeal before the court. In his short ruling, Justice Tanko Mohammed who presided over the fi ve-man panel of the court gave the Sheriff faction 21 days to react to the counter affi davit of the Makarfi group.